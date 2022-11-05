Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Price Tops $1,590.46 on Top Exchanges

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $4.55 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,590.46 or 0.07464348 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,665.68 or 0.31329617 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012236 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

