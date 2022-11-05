Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,254 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,133 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Washington Federal worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 652.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 240,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 208,686 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Washington Federal Price Performance

WAFD stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,645. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Washington Federal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 28.32%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

