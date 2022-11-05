Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,714,000 after buying an additional 300,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,548,000 after buying an additional 396,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MetLife by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after buying an additional 5,499,871 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MetLife by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after buying an additional 777,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MET stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $74.11. 3,329,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,471. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.11.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

