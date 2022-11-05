Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after buying an additional 450,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,862,000 after buying an additional 243,369 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after buying an additional 252,259 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 36.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,617,000 after buying an additional 954,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE FLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.52. 1,657,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,027. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.