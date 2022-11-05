Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Walt Disney by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,872,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,079,829,000 after acquiring an additional 966,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,452,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,022,132,000 after acquiring an additional 514,428 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $99.58. 11,035,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,538,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.43. The company has a market cap of $181.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.25.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.24.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

