Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $12.86 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 60.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,557.3% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $6.60 on Friday, reaching $479.69. The company had a trading volume of 69,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $495.10 and its 200 day moving average is $502.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,655 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.