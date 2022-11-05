Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 446.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,264 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 70,466 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after buying an additional 1,808,548 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,446,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,436,000 after acquiring an additional 107,372 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $7,657,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,806,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $338,550,000 after acquiring an additional 222,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCX traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.19. 30,363,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,475,442. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

