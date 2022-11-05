Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 40.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.04. 3,402,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,810. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.36 and its 200 day moving average is $244.79. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $274.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.79.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

