Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 737.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,265 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.36.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,478 shares of company stock worth $11,472,458. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,350. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.99. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

