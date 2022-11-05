Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,840 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.69. 2,401,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,512. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.19 and its 200 day moving average is $181.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

