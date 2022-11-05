Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 18.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 162,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,008. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,497 shares of company stock worth $2,781,965. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

