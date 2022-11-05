Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in STERIS by 14.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in STERIS by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,382,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.94. The company had a trading volume of 563,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,927. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.87.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.90. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STE shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

