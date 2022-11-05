Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.88.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.99. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson purchased 500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

