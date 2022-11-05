Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 86,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Commerce Resources Trading Up 3.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.83 million and a PE ratio of -140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Commerce Resources

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

