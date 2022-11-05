Comparing BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) & Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Brinker International has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Brinker International and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International 3.09% -45.77% 5.79% BAB 12.87% 14.15% 9.19%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International $3.80 billion 0.35 $117.60 million $1.62 18.70 BAB $3.07 million 1.87 $650,000.00 $0.05 15.80

This table compares Brinker International and BAB’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brinker International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of Brinker International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Brinker International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of BAB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Brinker International and BAB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International 1 9 7 0 2.35 BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brinker International currently has a consensus price target of $36.39, suggesting a potential upside of 20.10%. Given Brinker International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brinker International is more favorable than BAB.

Summary

Brinker International beats BAB on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics. Brinker International, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About BAB

(Get Rating)

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 68 franchise units and 4 licensed units in operation in 20 states. BAB, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.