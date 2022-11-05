Compass Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,022 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 159.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.65. 5,672,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,642,955. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $79.44 and a 52-week high of $124.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.