Compass Financial Advisors LLC Buys 7,939 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 100,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 39,458,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,049,932. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.