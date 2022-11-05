Compass Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,245 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Lincoln National by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.42. 5,811,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.84.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.