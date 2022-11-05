Compass Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 56.3% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Airbnb by 1.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 87,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Airbnb by 132.0% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 80,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,775 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Airbnb by 1,578.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 426,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,986,000 after purchasing an additional 401,021 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,717,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797,019. The company has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 33.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.44.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

