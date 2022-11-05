Compass Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,167. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $44.28.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.