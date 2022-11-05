Compass Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 38,921.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 240,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 239,756 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 801,089 shares of company stock valued at $25,938,326 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS traded up $9.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $357.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,172,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.70. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $414.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

