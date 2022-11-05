Compass Financial Advisors LLC Sells 41 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 1.6% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.09.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $396.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,554. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.86. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $215.27 and a one year high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

