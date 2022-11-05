COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.29.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.32. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 191.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 156.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 304.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

