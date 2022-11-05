Compound USD Coin Price Reaches $0.0220 on Exchanges (CUSDC)

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Compound USD Coin has a market capitalization of $918.59 million and $7.50 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Compound USD Coin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound USD Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound USD Coin Profile

Compound USD Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. Compound USD Coin’s official website is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance.

Buying and Selling Compound USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

