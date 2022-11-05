ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COP. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.05.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,663,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.04. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $171.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 209,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 30,219 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 56.6% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 6,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.