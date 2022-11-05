Constellation (DAG) Price Hits $0.0699 on Major Exchanges

Constellation (DAG) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for about $0.0699 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a market capitalization of $162.21 million and $546,700.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003227 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,688.69 or 0.31373798 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012254 BTC.
About Constellation
Constellation’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io.
Buying and Selling Constellation
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars.
