Continuum Finance Price Hits $0.0699 on Top Exchanges (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0699 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Continuum Finance has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Continuum Finance has a market cap of $122.75 million and $21,120.00 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

