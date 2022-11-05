Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.20 billion-$17.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.33 billion. Corteva also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.60 EPS.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $65.37. 5,373,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,275. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.90.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,614,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,559,000 after acquiring an additional 258,524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,457,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,284,000 after acquiring an additional 83,284 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 999,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,437,000 after acquiring an additional 99,742 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

