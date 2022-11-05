Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.2-17.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.31 billion. Corteva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.73.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.37. 5,373,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,275. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average is $58.90. Corteva has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,433,000 after buying an additional 537,824 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Corteva by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 391,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,525,000 after buying an additional 295,589 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.