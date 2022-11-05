Cowen Lowers Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $120.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.54.

EXPE stock traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,565,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $86.36 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.53.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

