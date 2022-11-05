CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

CPI Card Group stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.31 million for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 4.66%.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

