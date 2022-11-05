CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on CRA International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $115.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $831.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.58. CRA International has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $118.58.

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.60 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.51%. Analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CRA International by 588.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CRA International by 2,174.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter worth $95,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

