Craig Hallum Cuts Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $251.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGEN. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $174.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.67. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $300.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,715 shares of company stock valued at $9,033,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Repligen by 121.3% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Repligen by 47.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 88.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

