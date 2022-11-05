Craig Hallum Lowers Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $75.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

Omnicell Stock Performance

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $187.29.

Insider Activity

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Omnicell by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Omnicell by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

