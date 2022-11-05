Credit Agricole S A Acquires 2,767 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,669 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $110.73 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $136.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

