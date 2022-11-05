Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its position in Snowflake by 13.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Snowflake by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after purchasing an additional 306,258 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 13.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after purchasing an additional 821,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,041 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $132.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 0.86. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.43.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.