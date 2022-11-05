Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 16,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of RACE stock opened at $199.20 on Friday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 19.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.89.

About Ferrari

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.