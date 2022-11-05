Credit Agricole S A Buys 86,617 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,617 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 357.1% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,411,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 70.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 414,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 171,842 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE:UAA opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.