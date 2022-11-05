Credit Agricole S A Decreases Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Up 6.2 %

BNTX stock opened at $154.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.12. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $374.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $7.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by ($0.38). BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $183.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

