Credit Agricole S A Invests $3.08 Million in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,684 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 101.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 1,730.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of PCTY opened at $201.97 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.34 and a 200 day moving average of $209.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $174,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,710 shares of company stock worth $31,554,173 in the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paylocity to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.07.

Paylocity Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.