Credit Agricole S A Purchases 10,425 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 312.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,757 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 137,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $325.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.91 and a 200-day moving average of $308.10. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

