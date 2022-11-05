Credit Agricole S A Sells 126 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in MasTec by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 3.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MTZ. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

MasTec Stock Up 17.2 %

MasTec stock opened at $86.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Further Reading

