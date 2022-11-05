Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €5.91 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €5.91 ($5.91) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.00) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($6.90) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.00) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.20) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($6.50) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 28th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

Shares of PSM stock opened at €7.09 ($7.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 6.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €6.44 ($6.44) and a 12 month high of €15.55 ($15.55).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

