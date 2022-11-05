Credit Suisse Group Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $143.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $144.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.76.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $129.76 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,434,946 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,649 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 103,641 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,183,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,060 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $47,196,000 after buying an additional 189,906 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

