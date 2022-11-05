Credit Suisse Group Cuts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $135.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.55.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $97.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.97, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.55. Global Payments has a one year low of $93.99 and a one year high of $153.76.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

