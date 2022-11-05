Credit Suisse Group Cuts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $75.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Welltower to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.33.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 11.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 61.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

