Credit Suisse Group Raises Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $408.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $403.00 to $408.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TYL. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $457.36.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $287.93 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $281.32 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $54,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

