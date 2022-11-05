Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.1% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,021,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,535 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $83,720,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.30.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $67.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,620,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,522. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.