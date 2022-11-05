Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $6.25 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 2.5% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.56.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $3.19 on Friday, hitting $156.50. 3,575,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,988. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

