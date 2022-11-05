Crossvault Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,010 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.9% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.75. 5,738,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,832,330. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

